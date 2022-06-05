Specialist team to leave for Ctg Monday to treat BM depot blaze victims

A three-member team of medical specialists on burn injuries will leave for Chattogram on Monday to treat the victims of the horrific explosion at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda.

Led by Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the team also includes Dr Hossain Imam, the institute's assistant director and Dr Hedayet Ali Khan.

"Three people injured in the explosion, including a policeman, are undergoing treatment at the institute. One is in the ICU. Two members of the fire service are being brought to Dhaka by air ambulance. One of them has suffered 54% burns while the other, 80%," said Dr Hossain Imam.

Confirming their departure on Sunday (5 May), Dr Hossain Imam said, "We are in constant touch with Chittagong Medical College Hospital. We'll be there tomorrow (Monday) morning."

At least 49 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.