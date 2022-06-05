Specialist team to leave for Ctg Monday to treat BM depot blaze victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Specialist team to leave for Ctg Monday to treat BM depot blaze victims

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 05:26 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A three-member team of medical specialists on burn injuries will leave for Chattogram on Monday to treat the victims of the horrific explosion at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda.

Led by Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the team also includes Dr Hossain Imam, the institute's assistant director and Dr Hedayet Ali Khan.

"Three people injured in the explosion, including a policeman, are undergoing treatment at the institute. One is in the ICU. Two members of the fire service are being brought to Dhaka by air ambulance. One of them has suffered 54% burns while the other, 80%," said Dr Hossain Imam.

Confirming their departure on Sunday (5 May), Dr Hossain Imam said, "We are in constant touch with Chittagong Medical College Hospital. We'll be there tomorrow (Monday) morning."

At least 49 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

Top News

Sitakunda Deport Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

3h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

7h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

4h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

4h | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%