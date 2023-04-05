Special train service on Joyedbpur-Panchagarh route for RMG workers for Eid: BR

A special train to commute readymade garment (RMG) workers will be operated from Gazipur's Joydebpur to Panchagarh district for five days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr later this month.

Mohammad Safiqur Rahman, Dhaka divisional manager of Bangladesh Railway (BR), announced the decision at a press conference in Joydebpur Railway Junction on Wednesday.

He said the special train will commute passengers for three days from 18 to 20 April before the Eid day and two days after the Eid from 24 to 25 April on the route.

The train carrying the RMG workers will leave the Joydebpur station at 7pm every day and reach Panchagarh's Bir Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam Station around 5:25am, he said.

On the other hand, the special train will arrive at the Joydebpur Station at 3:45pm after leaving the Panchagarh station at 6am on the same day, the BR official said.

The train will have eight stopovers including in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Joypurhat and Bogura during its movement between Joydebpur and Panchagarh, he said.

Shafiqur Rahman said a passenger will be able to book a maximum four tickets with his or her NID card online from April 7 beginning from 8am and the passengers who would book the tickets must stay on the train during the journey.

Some 25% out of the total passengers of a train will be able to go to their destination by standing in the train, he said.

One more special train will be operated from Dhaka to the northern region on the occasion of the Eid along with other usual trains on the route, he said.

Adequate security measures will be in place to ensure the smooth journey of the vacationers, he added.

BR Dhaka division's Assistant Commercial Officer Md Kabir Uddin, BR Security Force Commandant Md Shahid Ullah, Transport Officer Md Aminul Hoque and Traffic Inspector Md Shahjahan Patowary were present at the press conference.