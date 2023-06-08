Special tourist buses to roll in Ctg from Saturday

A special bus service for tourists on Chattogram city's Tiger Pass-Faujdarhat DC Park-Patenga sea beach route will be launched on Saturday.

Initially, the service will be introduced with the launching of two double-decker buses, under a joint initiative of the Chattogram district administration and the BRTC.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, will inaugurate the service at an event at Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday.

The two tourist buses will start from the city's Tiger Pass area and go to Patenga sea beach via Faujdarhat DC Park. The buses will return to Tiger Pass using the same route, said Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman at a press briefing at Chattogram Circuit House Conference Hall on Thursday.

The buses will make three trips at 9:00am, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm on Fridays; four trips at 9:30am, 10:30am, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm on Saturdays; and two trips at 3:00pm and 4:00pm through Sunday to Thursday each week.

The buses will start return trips from Patenga beach at 12:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm on Fridays, and at 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm on Saturdays.

Travellers will have to buy tickets at Tk40 per person to get the bus service from Tiger Pass to DC Park, Tk30 for DC Park to Patenga beach and Tk70 for Tiger Pass to Patenga. The same rates will apply for the return trips as well.

The number of buses will be increased, and air conditioning systems will be added if there is a rise in demand, said Chattogram district administration.