Special tourist buses to roll in Ctg from Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 11:08 pm

Related News

Special tourist buses to roll in Ctg from Saturday

Initially, two double-decker buses will carry travellers on Tiger Pass-Patenga sea beach route

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 11:08 pm
Special tourist buses to roll in Ctg from Saturday

A special bus service for tourists on Chattogram city's Tiger Pass-Faujdarhat DC Park-Patenga sea beach route will be launched on Saturday.

Initially, the service will be introduced with the launching of two double-decker buses, under a joint initiative of the Chattogram district administration and the BRTC.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, will inaugurate the service at an event at Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday.

The two tourist buses will start from the city's Tiger Pass area and go to Patenga sea beach via Faujdarhat DC Park. The buses will return to Tiger Pass using the same route, said Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman at a press briefing at Chattogram Circuit House Conference Hall on Thursday.

The buses will make three trips at 9:00am, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm on Fridays; four trips at 9:30am, 10:30am, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm on Saturdays; and two trips at 3:00pm and 4:00pm through Sunday to Thursday each week.

The buses will start return trips from Patenga beach at 12:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm on Fridays, and at 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm on Saturdays.

Travellers will have to buy tickets at Tk40 per person to get the bus service from Tiger Pass to DC Park, Tk30 for DC Park to Patenga beach and Tk70 for Tiger Pass to Patenga. The same rates will apply for the return trips as well.

The number of buses will be increased, and air conditioning systems will be added if there is a rise in demand, said Chattogram district administration.

Top News / Transport

tourist bus / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

9h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

10h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

4h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

9h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

12h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg