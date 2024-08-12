Special team of skilled youth to be formed for IT sector: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, announced plans to form a special team comprising skilled and enthusiastic youth in the IT sector.

This initiative aims to engage both domestic and international talent in innovative IT roles.

"We need to engage the youth extensively with this ministry. We are considering forming a special team with those skilled in IT and interested in new types of work, both from within the country and abroad," said Islam during a meeting with ICT department officials in Agargaon this afternoon (12 August).

He also commented on the ministry's current activities, challenges, and plans during the meeting. He expressed a commitment to bringing back Bangladeshi students who have gained expertise abroad to contribute to the nation's development.

Addressing concerns about the Cyber Security Act, Islam said, "The sections that are under criticism need to be reviewed."

On the issue of internet shutdowns, Islam revealed that a preliminary investigation report would be available soon.

"If any government officials, agencies, or ministers were found to be involved in the shutdowns, they would be held accountable. This is a matter of human rights. Those responsible for this have violated human rights and caused the deaths of hundreds of people," he added.

Islam also addressed past issues related to startups. He criticised the previous administration's role of blocking investment for startups which voiced their solidarity with the protest noting that their treatment was unjust. He assured that the affected individuals would be contacted promptly to resume their work with the government.

Regarding new project initiatives, Islam stressed the need for structural reforms across all ministries. He also said that there is a big incentive for corruption behind these projects.

"We need to work according to our own needs and capacity," he added