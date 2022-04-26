Special task force, mobile courts to monitor bus terminals, extra fares this Eid: Quader

A special task force will be on the field to maintain order at the bus terminals of Dhaka ahead of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The group, comprising various law enforcement agencies, will provide necessary assistance to the holidaymakers while mobile courts will prevent anyone from charging extra fares, he said during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.

Necessary preparations have been made following the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure safe and smooth Eid journeys for home-goers, he added.

The minister urged all the stakeholders to work together in this regard.

The minister also called upon the BGMEA and BKMEA leaders not to shut down the factories at once in a bid to avoid extra crowds and passengers during Eid.

He also called upon the concerned authorities including the police, district and upazila administrations to play a responsible role in keeping the entry and exit points of the capital free of traffic congestion.