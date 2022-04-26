Special task force, mobile courts to monitor bus terminals, extra fares this Eid: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:16 pm

Related News

Special task force, mobile courts to monitor bus terminals, extra fares this Eid: Quader

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:16 pm
File Photo/ BSS
File Photo/ BSS

A special task force will be on the field to maintain order at the bus terminals of Dhaka ahead of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The group, comprising various law enforcement agencies, will provide necessary assistance to the holidaymakers while mobile courts will prevent anyone from charging extra fares, he said during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.

Necessary preparations have been made following the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure safe and smooth Eid journeys for home-goers, he added.

The minister urged all the stakeholders to work together in this regard.

The minister also called upon the BGMEA and BKMEA leaders not to shut down the factories at once in a bid to avoid extra crowds and passengers during Eid. 

He also called upon the concerned authorities including the police, district and upazila administrations to play a responsible role in keeping the entry and exit points of the capital free of traffic congestion.

Top News

Bangladesh / Eid journey / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

4h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

6h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

18h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

17h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

17h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?