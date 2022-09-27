Special publication launched lauding PM Hasina's extraordinary leadership

Brooklands New Media, one of the world's leading book publishers, has launched a special publication on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mark her 76th birthday focusing on her extraordinary vision and leadership for the country's future development and sustainable growth.

The publisher, based in the US and the UK, styled the book as "Celebrating the Vision and Leadership of Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh".

Brooklands New Media claimed that the publication was independently produced. "This impartial and objective publication looks at the extraordinary vision and leadership of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and provides an overview of her time in office and plans for future development and sustainable growth," said a press release of the publisher on Tuesday.

The 76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28, 1947.

Brooklands New Media said since gaining independence in 1971, Bangladesh has undergone considerable political and economic change, and in recent years the country has made impressive progress in fostering further development, becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia–Pacific region.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina .... the government is continuing its efforts to eradicate poverty, homelessness and illiteracy, improve life expectancy, and increase food production in line with its Vision 2041 strategy, as it seeks to transform Bangladesh into a developed economy over the next two decades," it said.

Hasina entered parliament as the leader of the opposition in 1986, and first served as Bangladesh's prime minister from 1996 to 2001, making her the first person since the country gained independence to hold that office for the entire five-year term. Her second term began in 2009, after the Awami League won the 2008 elections, and she remained in office following subsequent elections in 2014 and 2018.

To achieve the goals of Vision 2041, her government is now implementing the Perspective Plan 2021–2041, with priorities including increased industrialisation, agricultural sector reform, higher productivity and exports, urban development, energy and infrastructure, sustainable growth, and the development of a knowledge-based economy, said the publisher.

The four key pillars of this plan are governance, democratisation, decentralisation and capacity building.

"As the government under Sheikh Hasina continues to implement its strategy for sustainable growth, Bangladesh will surely continue on its path towards greater prosperity for many years to come," said Brooklands New Media.

The publisher acknowledged the assistance of ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker, Assistant Press Secretary to the PM Sheikh Hasina, in the editorial procedures.

