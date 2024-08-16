Special prayers offered at Rajarbagh mosque for victims of anti-discrimination movement

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 04:52 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
A prayer service was held at the Bangladesh police central jame mosque in Rajarbagh after Jummah prayers today (16 August), seeking blessings for those who lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of those injured during the recent anti-discrimination movement.

The prayer service included prayers for the development, prosperity, and peace of the country, as well as the overall welfare of the people, reads a press release.

Inspector General of Police Mohammad Moinul Islam, along with senior police officials, members of the police force, and a large number of people participated in the prayer service.

