Special prayers to be offered tomorrow for people killed in quota movement

BSS
25 July, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 07:41 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Special prayers will be offered at all mosques across the country after Jumah prayers tomorrow seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those, who were killed, and early recovery of people injured during the "complete shutdown" enforced by quota protesters.

Besides, special prayers will be held at all temples, pagodas and churches in a convenient time on Sunday next for salvation of those killed and early recovery of those who were injured in arson terrorism and sabotage acts carried out by miscreants during the movement, said an official handout.   
 

