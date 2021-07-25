Special drives to be conducted at dengue patients’ homes: Minister

If anyone is infected with dengue, combing operations will be conducted at the patient's house and surrounding areas to contain the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam made the remarks at an urgent meeting with the mayors and officials concerned of two city corporations of Dhaka at the conference room of the ministry today.

The minister directed the health directorate officials to notify the Dengue Control Coordination Cell and the city corporations, and send details as soon as a dengue patient gets admitted to a hospital.

"Special drives will be operated at the dengue patient's house and surrounding areas, alongside the regular anti-mosquito drives," Tajul Islam said.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to set-up separate hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, considering the increasing number of dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until Sunday, a total of 105 dengue patients were detected in the past 24 hours, according to the emergency operation centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been operating anti-mosquito drives and mobile courts to destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.