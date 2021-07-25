Special drives to be conducted at dengue patients’ homes: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 08:32 pm

Related News

Special drives to be conducted at dengue patients’ homes: Minister

Meanwhile, the government is planning to set-up separate hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, considering the increasing number of dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 08:32 pm
File photo
File photo

If anyone is infected with dengue, combing operations will be conducted at the patient's house and surrounding areas to contain the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam made the remarks at an urgent meeting with the mayors and officials concerned of two city corporations of Dhaka at the conference room of the ministry today.

The minister directed the health directorate officials to notify the Dengue Control Coordination Cell and the city corporations, and send details as soon as a dengue patient gets admitted to a hospital.

"Special drives will be operated at the dengue patient's house and surrounding areas, alongside the regular anti-mosquito drives," Tajul Islam said.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to set-up separate hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, considering the increasing number of dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until Sunday, a total of 105 dengue patients were detected in the past 24 hours, according to the emergency operation centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been operating anti-mosquito drives and mobile courts to destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.

Top News

Dengue Hospitals / Special Drives / DNCC / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds