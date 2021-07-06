Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Initially, the trains will run from Dewan Bazar of Jamalpur to Kamalapur railway station in Dhaka

Bangladesh train service
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Railways Ministry has decided to run special cattle trains for ferrying sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha amid a worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

Shoriful Alam, senior information officer of the Ministry, told UNB on Tuesday that Bangladesh Railways will operate the trains from July 17-19. "Their numbers will vary everyday, depending on the demand of the traders."

Initially, the trains will run from Dewan Bazar of Jamalpur to Kamalapur railway station in Dhaka.

Besides, the ministry has also made necessary arrangements to transport animals from Khulna and Chapainawabganj. "If cattle traders are interested, special trains will be run on these routes too," said Shoriful.

Eid ul Adha is expected to be celebrated in around a fortnight's time in Bangladesh, depending on the sighting of the moon. 

The country is currently in the middle of a strict lockdown due to Covid-19. But many frontier districts have been in lockdown since the last week of May, when cases started shooting up after the Delta variant of the virus, then known as the Indian variant, was detected in many patients.

In this situation, cattle farmers may face some extra bottlenecks in transporting the animals to different parts of the country. So, the decision to operate a special train might come as a great relief to many of them.

