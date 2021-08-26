Special BNCC advisory committee meeting held on Thursday

A special meeting of the advisory committee on the department of Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) was held on Thursday at the BNCC Conference Room under the chairmanship of Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Defense Dr Md Hena Mostafa Kamal.

The meeting discussed in detail the finalization of the rules of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps Act-2018 and other training and administrative issues, said an ISPR press release on Thursday.

BNCC Director General Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan; additional secretaries, joint secretaries and deputy secretaries of various ministries and senior officials from the army, navy and air force were present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, a BNCC cadet team of the Ramna Regiment welcomed the senior secretary with a guard of honour at the BNCC headquarters premises, the release added.