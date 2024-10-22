Increased availability of hypertension medication stressed 

There is an urgent need to ensure that anti-hypertensive drugs are readily available in all healthcare facilities at the grassroots level, given the rapid increase in hypertension cases in Bangladesh, said experts at a workshop today (22 October).

They also underscored sustainable funding for an uninterrupted supply of medicines.

The workshop for journalists titled "Hypertension Control in Bangladesh: Progress and Way Forward" was held in the capital's BMA Bhaban today.

The latest Bangladesh NCD STEPS Survey 2022, by the World Health Organizaiton, shows that one in every four adults suffers from hypertension (high blood pressure) at present, an upward trend from the previous prevalence of one in five.

The workshop was organised by the research and advocacy organisation PROGGA: Knowledge for Progress with support from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator.

Twenty-six journalists working in print, television and online media participated in the workshop.

The workshop also highlighted that NCDs or Non-Communicable Diseases, such as heart diseases, stroke, cancer, kidney diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and hypertension, are the most prevalent causes of death in Bangladesh and account for 70% of the total deaths.

However, the budgetary allocation dedicated to combating NCDs is alarmingly low, comprising only 4.2% of the total health budget.

The risk of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases cannot be effectively addressed without increasing allocation in this sector, said the speakers.

Global Health Advocacy Incubator Bangladesh Country Lead Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Zahirul Alam, head of news at NTV and ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA were also present at the event as discussants.

PROGGA's Director Md Shahedul Alam and Coordinator Sadia Galiba Prova delivered presentations on hypertension control.