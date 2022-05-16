Spanish President Pedro Sanchez writes to PM Hasina marking 50 years of diplomatic ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:46 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Spain.

Spain recognised Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign nation on 12 May, 1972. 

The two friendly countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties this year with various programmes, reads an official press release issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid on Sunday.

The Spanish president, in his message to the Bangladeshi premier, said that the relations between the two friendly countries will be strengthened further through joint efforts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sent a letter to Pedro Sanchez marking the occasion.

She called for an increase in Spanish investments in various potential sectors of Bangladesh.

In the message, the prime minister invited the president of Spain to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time. 
 

