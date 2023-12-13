Spanish entrepreneurs are welcome to choose Bangladesh for investment: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Spanish investments will be welcomed in any sector of Bangladesh for mutual benefits as Spain's ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas paid a farewell call on her.

"They [Spain's entrepreneurs] are welcome to invest in any sector of their choice in Bangladesh," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in the meeting with the Spanish envoy at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

While briefing reporters after the meeting, Karim said Salas expressed his country's keenness to invest in Bangladesh including its agro-based industries.

"Many entrepreneurs are keen to visit Bangladesh and invest here," the Spanish ambassador said.

He said the quality of hospital and agro equipment of Spain is very good.

During the meeting, both the Bangladesh premier and the Spanish envoy expressed satisfaction with the existing relationship between the two countries and hoped that this relationship would be strengthened further.