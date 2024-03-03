Spanish embassy official dies after falling from roof in Gulshan

Spanish embassy official dies after falling from roof in Gulshan

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:43 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

An official of the Embassy of Spain in Bangladesh has died after falling from the roof of a building opposite to the Gulshan Pink City Shopping Complex.

The incident took place this afternoon (3 March), Arif Sarker, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Diplomatic Security zone, confirmed The Business Standard.

The deceased has been identified as Ismail Gil Serrano. 

Inspector (Investigation) of Gulshan Police Station Sheikh Shahinur Rahman said, "Around noon, the Spanish embassy official died after falling from the roof of a building opposite to Pink City. Our initial impression is that he might have died by suicide."

"The body is now at the scene. It is being preserved. Necessary action will be taken after filing the Surathal report," he further said.
 

