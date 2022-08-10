Soviet Alumni celebrates 40th anniversary in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Soviet Alumni celebrates 40th anniversary in Dhaka

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 40th anniversary of the Soviet Alumni Association, Bangladesh (Saab) has been widely celebrated in Dhaka.

Coinciding with the anniversary, the 50th anniversary of the admission of the first batch of Bengali students to Soviet universities was also celebrated, read a press release.

Saab Acting President Engineer Taqsem A Khan recalled the journey of Soviet graduates who set the first committee at the Soviet Cultural Centre (Russian House) in Dhaka on this day in 1982.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He said the first group of Soviet government scholarship students arrived in the USSR on 7 August in 1972, just after the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Moscow. 

During the following years, more than 5,000 graduates who received their higher studies played a significant role in the development of Bangladesh, which is still ongoing. 

They are not only experts in different fields but also real people in Russian education, he added.

Professor Dr Kazi Saleh Ahmed and Dr Khondokar Bazlul Haque, the first and second presidents of Saab, respectively, among other ones from the first batch, delivered speeches about their experiences and actual achievements.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh HE Aleksandr Mantytsky and Director of the Russian House in Dhaka Maxim Dobrokhotov were also present on the occasion.

Alumni / Anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Now | Videos
Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Now | Videos
Those who remain in morgue for years after death

Those who remain in morgue for years after death

2h | Videos
Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import