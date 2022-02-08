South Sudan seeks Bangladesh’s assistance in agriculture

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

South Sudan seeks Bangladesh’s assistance in agriculture

We want to utilize Bangladesh’s success and experience in agriculture, said South Sudanese Deputy Minister Deng Dau Deng Malek

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:17 pm
South Sudan seeks Bangladesh’s assistance in agriculture

South Sudan has sought assistance from Bangladesh to make use of their vast areas of fallow land for agricultural production.

"We have more than six lakh square kilometers of land, most of which lies fallow with no crops grown there and we would like Bangladesh's assistance in cultivating this land,"  said Deng Dau Deng Malek, South Sudan deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at a meeting with Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh will send a team of multi-sector specialists including agro researchers, scientists, and agricultural extension officials there to examine the potential.

He said the Bangladesh and South Sudan governments have been discussing for quite a while now, agricultural production in Sudan on lands owned by their government or by leasing Khas land there.

Many private entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have also expressed interest and government is considering the issue with high importance, the minister added.

The agriculture minister said "A specialist team will be sent to South Sudan to see what crops can be produced in that country and how we can bring their lands under cultivation.  We will take specific initiative on the basis of their report."   

"We will also invite private entrepreneurs if they want to invest in South Sudan's agricultural sector.  The government will take all the initiative, including sending laborers there," he added. 

South Sudanese Deputy Minister, Deng Dau Deng Malek has sought Bangladesh's cooperation in agricultural production, processing, and marketing in his country.

He said, "We want to utilize Bangladesh's success and experience in the agricultural sector. We also want to produce our needed food, and export as well, producing crops on our vast fallow lands." 
 

Top News

South Sudan / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

8h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

11h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

11h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

5h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

5h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

5h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 