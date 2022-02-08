South Sudan seeks Bangladesh’s assistance in agriculture

South Sudan has sought assistance from Bangladesh to make use of their vast areas of fallow land for agricultural production.

"We have more than six lakh square kilometers of land, most of which lies fallow with no crops grown there and we would like Bangladesh's assistance in cultivating this land," said Deng Dau Deng Malek, South Sudan deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at a meeting with Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh will send a team of multi-sector specialists including agro researchers, scientists, and agricultural extension officials there to examine the potential.

He said the Bangladesh and South Sudan governments have been discussing for quite a while now, agricultural production in Sudan on lands owned by their government or by leasing Khas land there.

Many private entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have also expressed interest and government is considering the issue with high importance, the minister added.

The agriculture minister said "A specialist team will be sent to South Sudan to see what crops can be produced in that country and how we can bring their lands under cultivation. We will take specific initiative on the basis of their report."

"We will also invite private entrepreneurs if they want to invest in South Sudan's agricultural sector. The government will take all the initiative, including sending laborers there," he added.

South Sudanese Deputy Minister, Deng Dau Deng Malek has sought Bangladesh's cooperation in agricultural production, processing, and marketing in his country.

He said, "We want to utilize Bangladesh's success and experience in the agricultural sector. We also want to produce our needed food, and export as well, producing crops on our vast fallow lands."

