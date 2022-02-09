South Sudan delegation pays tribute to Bangabandhu 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 06:40 pm

The visiting South Sudanese high-level delegation paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan along with the members of the delegation paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait in front of the Bangabandhu memorial museum in Dhaka on Wednesday, read a press release.

The seven-member South Sudanese delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng Malek MP, including the Deputy Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs General Chol Thon Balok and other high dignitaries, was briefed about the life and glorious role of the Father of the Nation. 

They were briefed about Bangabandhu's historic role in the path of independence of Bangladesh and his supreme sacrifice for the nation while visiting the corners of the museum. 

The deputy minister of foreign affairs of South Sudan signed the visitors' book at the museum. He commented that the history of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should be preserved for the next generation. 

He acclaimed the supreme sacrifices made by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces were also present during the visit of the delegation to the memorial museum. 

Earlier, the delegation was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum and veteran freedom fighter Bir Prateek Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir. 
 
The delegation will depart Dhaka on 12 February after ending the six-day visit programme.
 

