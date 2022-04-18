South Korean envoy, BGMEA chief for deepening cooperation to realise trade potential

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has stressed on the need for intensifying cooperation and collaboration to realise trade potential between Bangladesh and South Korea.

Huge opportunities lie ahead for Bangladesh and South Korea that could be seized through deepening cooperation in trade and investment, he said while exchanging views with Ambassador of South Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun at the Korean embassy in Dhaka on 17 April.

Their discussions included possible areas of expanding trade between Bangladesh and South Korea and ways to boost bilateral trade that would benefit both countries, read a press release.

During their conversation, Faruque Hassan recalled South Korea's contribution to Bangladesh's apparel industry, especially in the early stage of its development.

He expressed thanks to South Korea for allowing Bangladesh's RMG products duty-free access to the Korean market.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan requested Ambassador Lee Jang-keun to encourage Korean businessmen to invest in backward linkage industry of Bangladesh, especially the non-cotton textile sector.

He also hoped the cooperation and collaboration between South Korea and Bangladesh would be strengthened further in the coming days.

Lee and Faruque Hassan agreed on increasing interchanges between the embassy and BGMEA, particularly in jointly commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

They also expressed willingness to work together to deepen and strengthen the bilateral business ties based on the successful collaboration in the RMG sector.

Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on scheduled bank Md Israfil Atique and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin were also present at the meeting.