South Korea proposes Tk100cr financial assistance to train skilled workers in Bangladesh: State minister

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has proposed providing financial assistance of Tk100 crore to help Bangladesh in developing skilled workers, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahaman Chowdhury has said.

"KOICA has proposed financial assistance for the modernisation of the Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre in Chattogram and the development of demand-driven skilled manpower," the minister said at a courtesy meeting with a KOICA delegation at the ministry today (7 July).

"We consider this proposal favourable and have urged all concerned to work promptly towards its implementation," he added. 

Highlighting the significance of Korea's support, the minister said, "Such cooperation from Korea will make our technical training centres more contemporary and effective in developing our manpower efficiently."

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Md Khairul Alam, Director General of BMET Saleh Ahmed Mozzaffar, and KOICA Country Director Taegeun Kim, among others, were present at the meeting.

 

 

