South Korea to increase EDCF loan to $3 billion for Bangladesh

South Korea will increase the amount of its Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) loan for Bangladesh from $700 million to $3 billion, said South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun.

"The amount we agreed to provide was $700 million - between 2021 and 2025. We made an agreement. But very recently we decided to increase this amount to $3 billion for 2022 to 2026," Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun said during the event titled "DCAB talk" at the national press club organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) on Wednesday (31 August).

"This 5 years period we will provide $3 billion. That means we can cooperate with the Bangladesh government for larger or meaningful progress towards its development," he added.

"The decision has been made. We are working with the government to implement this decision. For this, we need to conclude the framework agreement," he said adding that "the process is now underway. We expect that it will be concluded within this year."

While answering a question, he said, "Already there has been discussion between Korean Agencies and the Economic relations division of Bangladesh about the projects they could implement through this agreement. But we have our own ideas of the priority areas and the Bangladesh government also has its own priorities in working with Korea."

"Infrastructure might be a very important priority because before, the size of our contribution was not big enough to implement as many as big infrastructure projects of the Bangladesh government. If this amount of total size is increased, then it might implement bigger projects for infrastructure," he added.

He further said, "ICT, education, transportation, energy, environment, those areas might be some priorities. But it is only a general statement, the specific areas need to be discussed."

Earlier in December last year, Bangladesh and South Korea signed a loan agreement to provide $100 million in concessional loan from its EDCF to help the economic recovery of Bangladesh's hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The simple interest rate of the "Program Loan for Sustainable Economic Recovery Program (Subprogram)" concessional loan was 0.5% per annum. The maturity period will be 40 years, which includes a grace period of 15 years.

EDCF is South Korea's development financing programme for assisting the socio-economic development of developing countries.

The Republic of Korea has already provided $50 million of EDCF loan as budgetary support in December 2020 to help Bangladesh's efforts for fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is Korea's third largest recipient of official development assistance (ODA).

The ambassador also mentioned that S Korea is keen to cooperate on nuclear power plant projects in Bangladesh.

DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus and general secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.