South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said South Asian nations should work to eliminate the curse of hunger, poverty and illiteracy and for the well-being of the people in the region.

She said this while newly-appointed Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.    

After the meeting, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen.

The prime minister said the cardinal principle of Bangladesh's foreign policy, enunciated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is "Friendship to all, malice to none".

During the meeting, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said Pakistan is keen to promote relations to Bangladesh.

The high commissioner presented an original copy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's message.

He also presented a photo album, photo of the painting and video footage of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to Pakistan as Bangladesh's prime minister to attend the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries) summit in 1974.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the Pakistan high commissioner for handing over the historic souvenir related to the memories of Bangabandhu.

The prime minister also appreciated the publication of a calligraphy book in Bangla by Pakistan on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.

