South Africa deported 28 Bangladeshis from the airport for visa fraud

The Border Management Authority of South Africa (BMA SA) deported 28 Bangladeshis from OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Saturday (May 25) over visa fraudulence.

The said Bangladeshis were intercepted on arrival at the airport, and during the operation, 27 were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas, and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all, according to a post on the social media platform X on Monday (May 27)).

"With just two days before South Africa's national and provincial elections, the BMA_SA is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements.

On Saturday evening, the BMA Immigration officials conducted an intelligence-driven operation on a flight from Dubai," read the social media post.

However, a Bangladesh embassy official in South Africa told TBS that still they are not aware of the issue.