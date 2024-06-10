Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi

Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
10 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 04:37 pm

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi

Sheikh Hasina was in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

Hindustan Times
10 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 04:37 pm
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Photo: X (Twitter)/@INCIndia
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Photo: X (Twitter)/@INCIndia

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend high-profile event in which top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday hosted a banquet for the foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement said.

"Leaders who attended the banquet include the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; the Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and (his spouse) Kobita Jugnauth; the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda; and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay," it said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said that Sheikh Hasina has expressed her willingness to work with the new government in the future to strengthen the ties.

"...PM Sheikh Hasina attended the oath-taking ceremony (of PM Modi and the council of ministers) and after that, she had a one-to-one meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where she again congratulated him and the NDA for winning the elections. She expresses her willingness to work with the new government in future to strengthen the ties," Hasan Mahmud told ANI.

He further highlighted that the relationship between the two nations has reached to a "new height" under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi.

"She has also invited PM Modi to visit Bangladesh," he noted.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sonia Gandhi / Rahul Gandhi / Priyanka Gandhi / India

