Sonali Bank files case 4 years after defaulter’s death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank files case 4 years after defaulter’s death

The court orders to take departmental action against branch manager for negligence of duty in recovering defaulted loan

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:09 pm
Sonali Bank files case 4 years after defaulter’s death

Saifuddin Chowdhury, a loan defaulter of state-owned Sonali Bank, died in 2016. The total amount of his defaulted loan at the Agrabad corporate branch in Chattogram is more than Tk76 crore. 

The bank filed a case in 2020 without knowing the news of the Saifuddin's death. 

The Money Loan Court of Chattogram has ordered to take departmental action against the branch manager for the negligence of the bank in recovering the defaulted loan.

Judge of the Money Loan Court Mujahidur Rahman has directed to submit a written explanation by 4 April seeking to know why a copy of the order will not be sent to the managing director of Sonali Bank Limited to take departmental action against the manager of the bank's Agrabad Corporate Branch for negligence of duty.

The Money Loan Court Chattogram Bench Assistant Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter to The Business Standard On Tuesday.

The court said filing case against a deceased is legally not allowed. Filing of the case proves that the bank does not regularly monitor the large amount loan defaulters. It proves that the bank does not take legal action in time. Due to which huge amount of money deposited by the people turn into defaulted loans.

Due to the lack of supervision of the bank and not taking timely legal action, it is becoming very difficult to collect huge amount of defaulted loans, the court observed.
 

      

Economy / Top News / Banking

Sonali Bank / Sonali Bank Limited / loan / loan default / Loan Defaulter / loan defaulters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

12h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

13h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

14h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

3h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

3h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

5h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online