Sonali Bank files case 4 years after defaulter’s death

Saifuddin Chowdhury, a loan defaulter of state-owned Sonali Bank, died in 2016. The total amount of his defaulted loan at the Agrabad corporate branch in Chattogram is more than Tk76 crore.

The bank filed a case in 2020 without knowing the news of the Saifuddin's death.

The Money Loan Court of Chattogram has ordered to take departmental action against the branch manager for the negligence of the bank in recovering the defaulted loan.

Judge of the Money Loan Court Mujahidur Rahman has directed to submit a written explanation by 4 April seeking to know why a copy of the order will not be sent to the managing director of Sonali Bank Limited to take departmental action against the manager of the bank's Agrabad Corporate Branch for negligence of duty.

The Money Loan Court Chattogram Bench Assistant Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter to The Business Standard On Tuesday.

The court said filing case against a deceased is legally not allowed. Filing of the case proves that the bank does not regularly monitor the large amount loan defaulters. It proves that the bank does not take legal action in time. Due to which huge amount of money deposited by the people turn into defaulted loans.

Due to the lack of supervision of the bank and not taking timely legal action, it is becoming very difficult to collect huge amount of defaulted loans, the court observed.

