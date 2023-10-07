Son accused of killing and dismembering father’s body in Ctg arrested

Following the arrest, the PBI conducted a search for Hasan Ali's severed head at Patenga Sea Beach area on Saturday morning. Photo: Collected

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested a man who is accused of killing his father and dismembering his body in Chattogram city.

The accused, Shafiqur Rahman Jahangir, was arrested from Dhaka's Hazaribagh area around 1.30 am on Saturday, police said.

Ilyas Khan, investigation officer of the case and inspector of PBI Chattogram metro unit, said, "Jahangir, who played a direct role in the murder of his father, Hasan Ali, was discovered hiding in Dhaka's Hazaribagh district. Following his arrest, we conducted a search for Hasan Ali's severed head at Patenga Sea Beach area while having Jahangir accompany us, but we were unable to locate it."

Earlier on 2 October, the PBI launched a search operation with Jahangir's wife, Anarkali, but found no results.

Mentioning that the murder occurred at Jahangir's residence, the investigation officer said, "Hasan's body was dismembered and placed inside Anarkali's luggage. A separate bag containing the severed head was discarded near the beach area. In addition, various body parts were disposed of in a canal on Akmal Ali Road."

Earlier, the PBI identified Hasan Ali's body using fingerprints. The rest of his body was recovered from a bag in the Akmal Ali Road area under EPZ police station on 23 September.

PBI arrested Hasan Ali's wife Chenwara Begum, eldest son Mostafizur Rahman and younger son Shafiqur Rahman Jahangir's wife Anarkali for their involvement in the incident.

Police filed a murder case at Patenga police station as the plaintiff.

During the interrogation, the arrested individuals disclosed that Hasan Ali had been separated from his family for 27 years. Hasan had recently reunited with his wife and children. However, Hasan was officially declared as deceased on his eldest son Mustafizur's national identity card. A dispute arose over property after Hasan's return.

As a result, his wife and sons killed him on the night of 19 September. The body was then dismembered and dumped in luggage and sacks along Patenga and Akmal Ali roads, police said.