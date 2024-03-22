Somoyer Alo reporter injured in attack allegedly by Chhatra League men

Sabbir Ahmed, a correspondent of Daily Somoyer Alo, was injured in an attack allegedly by Bangladesh Chaatra League men in front of Titumir College in the capital's Mohakhali on Friday (22 March) evening.

Sabbir, as well as his friends who were present at the spot, alleged that the attack was led by Titumir College BCL president and general secretary.

Photo: Collected

Alamgir Hossain, head of news of Daily Somoyer Alo, said, "Sabbir attended an Iftar programme at the college with 20-50 former students on Friday. After Iftar, as he left the college gate and went up to the main road, he was attacked with hockey sticks or rods.

"The attackers injured Sabbir and quickly ran away. His friends took him to Life Line Hospital in Mohakhali."

Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Sahan Haque said police have been sent to the spot and to the hospital.

"Legal action will be taken in this regard," he added.

When contacted, Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said action would be taken against those who were involved in the attack.