Somoy TV journo files complaint against BNP activists for assaulting him while covering Jan 16 rally

Bangladesh

UNB
19 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 01:33 pm

Related News

Somoy TV journo files complaint against BNP activists for assaulting him while covering Jan 16 rally

UNB
19 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 01:33 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A Somoy TV journalist has filed a complaint against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists for "assaulting" him when he was covering the party's rally held in Nayapaltan, Dhaka on January 16, 2023.

In the complaint filed with Paltan Model Police Station, he also said "the unruly mob damaged a drone being used to record the turnout at the rally, and snatched his personal belongings."

The Somoy TV journalist, Mobarak Hossain Shuvo, claimed that Monir Chairman, president of Kamrangir Char unit of BNP; Nayem, general secretary of the same unit; and around 60 unidentified activists started verbally abusing him when he was recording the BNP rally with a drone and tried to take it away. When Shuvo resisted, they swooped on him and beat him up, the complaint says.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he received initial treatment, he says.

Earlier, ahead of BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi on December 3, 2022, the party's move of putting photos of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman on press cards triggered criticism from local journalists.

Some journalists posted on social media, criticizing the party for using Tarique Rahman's photo on the press card, as he is a "convicted fugitive".

 

Somoy TV / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

4h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

1h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

16h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

18h | TBS Entertainment
Russia claims victory in Soledar

Russia claims victory in Soledar

3h | TBS World
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals