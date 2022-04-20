Some want to create divisiveness in Bangladesh: US special envoy

US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, said on Wednesday that although people of different faiths live together peacefully in Bangladesh, some want to create division and conflict.

The police should launch an investigation to identify this vested group, said the ambassador, talking to reporters after a courtesy visit to the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam, at the latter's office in Dhaka.

Asked about the state of religious freedom in Bangladesh, Rashad Hussain said, "Muslims and Hindus are living together peacefully in Bangladesh. Overall, people of different religions are living in peace."

Expressing concern about recent attacks on the Hindu community, he said, "Some people are trying to create conflicts in this region. We condemn such incidents."

Asked who was involved in the incidents, Rashad said, "After exchanging views with representatives of the Hindu community, we came to know that they are living mostly in harmony, but we can't give scope to perpetrators. I hope the police find them."

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam, said that in the meeting he called for religion not to be used as a political tool.

"The incumbent government has in many cases succeeded in preventing the rise of religious parties. This will continue, I told him. It's a challenge and the US envoy appreciated it," the state minister said.

The US special envoy has assured that the United States will cooperate in taking action against the accused in the ongoing Rohingya genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Shahriar added.