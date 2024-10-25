44 policemen killed during student movement, highest in Sirajganj: CA Press Wing

A total of 44 police personnel were killed during the July-August student-led uprising, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement today (25 October).

"We have noticed that some news outlets and also some people have been deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of policemen who were killed during the July-August student-led uprising," the statement reads.

The Police Headquarters has published a list of police officials killed during the uprising. This list showed that 44 police personnel were killed during the student-led movement.

A total of 15 cops were killed at Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj alone. Eight were killed in the capital's Jatrabari area and five in Uttara area.

Police meticulously maintain the list of officers or constables who were injured or killed in any protests or any acts of violence, the statement said.

Anyone claiming more police were killed in the uprising is requested to provide evidences, said the statement.