44 policemen killed during student movement, highest in Sirajganj: CA Press Wing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 06:24 pm

Related News

44 policemen killed during student movement, highest in Sirajganj: CA Press Wing

A total of 15 cops were killed at Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj alone. Eight were killed in the capital's Jatrabari area and five in Uttara area.

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 06:24 pm
44 policemen killed during student movement, highest in Sirajganj: CA Press Wing

A total of 44 police personnel were killed during the July-August student-led uprising, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement today (25 October).

"We have noticed that some news outlets and also some people have been deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of policemen who were killed during the July-August student-led uprising," the statement reads.

515 out of 986 killed in police attacks during mass uprising: Study

The Police Headquarters has published a list of police officials killed during the uprising. This list showed that 44 police personnel were killed during the student-led movement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 15 cops were killed at Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj alone. Eight were killed in the capital's Jatrabari area and five in Uttara area.

Police meticulously maintain the list of officers or constables who were injured or killed in any protests or any acts of violence, the statement said.

Anyone claiming more police were killed in the uprising is requested to provide evidences, said the statement.

Top News

CA Press Wing / July uprising / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Afsar (left) got discharged from NITOR recently, but Shahriar (right) was still admitted to the hospital on 22 October. Photos: TBS

Meet 12-year-old Shahriar and Afsar, Nitor’s youngest gunshot victims

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

2h | Videos
Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

1h | Videos
Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

5h | Videos
Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

21h | Videos