Some journalists compel foreign envoys to make comments: Foreign minister

Some journalists here compel foreign ambassadors to comment on Bangladesh's internal issues, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"When I asked the ambassadors about the comments published in different media outlets, they told me that they did not know anything about it. They said sometimes journalists force them to reply to their questions," the minister said in response to questions from reporters following his speech as the chief guest at the District Literary Fair at Sylhet's district stadium on Tuesday (22 November).

He urged everyone to be careful in this regard.

Terming the escape of two militants using pepper spray on the eyes of police officials as an accident, the foreign minister said that country's law enforcement forces are performing their duties very efficiently.

Regarding BNP's Sylhet rally, Abdul Momen, who is a lawmaker from the Sylhet-1 constituency, said that they (BNP) themselves are disappointed with the gathering in the rally.

"They (BNP) wanted to start a movement, but they failed," he added.

The foreign minister further claimed that the people will re-elect Sheikh Hasina after seeing the development done by her government.

He also stated that a long-term stable government is necessary for the development of any country.

Dr Ak Abdul Momen previously called on the diplomats to follow the norms regarding the internal affairs of Bangladesh.

"We are no longer a subjugated country. We are not a colony. They should remember that," he said at a press briefing at his ministry on Monday (21 November).

"It is woeful that many of our people seek opinions on our internal issues from foreign governments. Although they are our guests, their experience in these things is lacking compared to Bangladeshis. This is very sad. This culture needs to change," he said.