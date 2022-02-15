Wasa wants to shift its corruption responsibility on public by hiking water prices: Cab

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:05 pm

Related News

Wasa wants to shift its corruption responsibility on public by hiking water prices: Cab

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Wasa wants to shift its corruption responsibility on public by hiking water prices: Cab

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) is trying to pass the responsibility of its mismanagement, corruption and extravagance on to the public by increasing the price of water, alleged the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

The main task of the state is to provide relief to its people but now it seems that Bangladesh is turning into a business enterprise, said Cab President Golam Rahman.

"Some bureaucrats want to turn the country into a business. There are some politicians involved in this too. 

"These people are busy hiking the prices of oil, gas, electricity and water without thinking about the suffering of the general people," he said while addressing a discussion on Tuesday.

Golam Rahman, while speaking at the CAB organised event protesting the recent price hikes of water, gas and power, said that looking at Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (Wasa) balance sheet, it does not seem that the organisation is suffering any losses. 

119% profit growth in 5 years belies Wasa tariff hike logic

In fact, they made a profit of Tk50 crore in 2021 and Wasa officials and employees were given bonuses from this amount, the CAB president furthered criticising its latest attempt to increase water tariffs in the capital.

"How can the salary of the managing director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa be over Tk6 lakh," Golam Rahman asked.

Politicians should be aware of the corruption happening in various government institutions and organisations. "But sadly many of them [polticians] are involved in this."

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) / WASA / water price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

4h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

4h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

3h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

4h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

4h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director