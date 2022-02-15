Wasa wants to shift its corruption responsibility on public by hiking water prices: Cab

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) is trying to pass the responsibility of its mismanagement, corruption and extravagance on to the public by increasing the price of water, alleged the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

The main task of the state is to provide relief to its people but now it seems that Bangladesh is turning into a business enterprise, said Cab President Golam Rahman.

"Some bureaucrats want to turn the country into a business. There are some politicians involved in this too.

"These people are busy hiking the prices of oil, gas, electricity and water without thinking about the suffering of the general people," he said while addressing a discussion on Tuesday.

Golam Rahman, while speaking at the CAB organised event protesting the recent price hikes of water, gas and power, said that looking at Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (Wasa) balance sheet, it does not seem that the organisation is suffering any losses.

In fact, they made a profit of Tk50 crore in 2021 and Wasa officials and employees were given bonuses from this amount, the CAB president furthered criticising its latest attempt to increase water tariffs in the capital.

"How can the salary of the managing director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa be over Tk6 lakh," Golam Rahman asked.

Politicians should be aware of the corruption happening in various government institutions and organisations. "But sadly many of them [polticians] are involved in this."