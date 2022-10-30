Some 500 families cry out for compensation as Bangabandhu tunnel rehabilitation programme expires Monday

Some 500 families who lost their land and homes to the under-construction Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram are concerned about getting their compensation as the rehabilitation programme for paying the damages is scheduled to expire Monday (31 October).

The displaced families of Bairag and Chatri unions of Anwara Upazila have not been able to withdraw the compensation money in the long given time due to various complications such as disputes among owners, multiple claimants for a particular piece of land, wrong records, under trial lawsuits, and delays in collecting documentation amid pandemic-related closures.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel project authorities in a circular late last month said they would no longer accept any file related to the compensation after 31 October. The authorities said it will just hand over all the responsibility to the Ministry of Road Transports and Bridges soon after the completion of the tunnel project by this year.

Amid this, potential losers have been demanding a five-year extension for the compensation programme.

Bairag Union Chairman Nawab Ali, on behalf of the displaced families, submitted an application on 16 October to the Deputy Project Director (Administration and Rehabilitation) of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel Anupam Saha and requested an extension for the rehabilitation programme.

"People of Bairag have always cooperated in development work. Some 20 hectares of land they have given for the tunnel project. However, many are yet to receive compensation," he wrote, and added that an extension is necessary as the pandemic took two years during which displaced people couldn't complete their documentation work.

"Therefore, I am appealing for the rehabilitation period to be extended to ensure compensation for all."

When contacted, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told The Business Standard that their project work is coming to an end.

"We have to finish the work within the given time limit. Organisations concerned have been working to ensure compensation for all and we will try to ensure proper compensation."

About 92% of the construction work of the country's first under-river tunnel has been completed. One end of the tunnel is in Patenga and the other is in Anwara upazila.