Some 4-5 lakh people visited Bangladesh Book Fair in Kolkata: Organisers 

According to organisers, some 4-5 lakh people visited the Bangladesh Book Fair in Kolkata, held from 2-11 December.

For the first time, the event was held at the College Square area in Kolkata, India. The previous editions were held in the state's Mohor Kunj area.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission organised the with support from the Bangladesh Raftani Unnayan Bureau and arranged by the Bangladesh Pustak Prakashak O Bikreta Samity (Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association).

Mazharul Islam, president of the booksellers' association, while speaking with Press Trust of India (PTI), disclosed that around 30,000 books were sold from 75 stalls during the book fair.

Bangladeshi writer and researcher S H Nipu, said, "The book fair was a resounding success.

"Bibliophiles had descended in droves. The event increased awareness about books published in Bangladesh."

Islam said this year's response after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic was beyond expectations.

Besides, the writer added that talks are underway with the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild of Kolkata for jointly holding book fairs in Dhaka and Kolkata in the future.

"We would urge the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh to facilitate a book fair in Dhaka where publishers from West Bengal will take part as many of our writers enjoy immense popularity in the neighbouring country," Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild of Kolkata, was quoted as saying.

Panel discussions on literary and social issues and cultural performances were also held during the book fair, PTI added in a recent report.