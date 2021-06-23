Some 28 pythons hatched in Ctg Zoo’s handmade incubator

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:38 pm

After a 67-day incubation period, some 28 baby pythons hatched in Chattogram Zoo on Tuesday.

The eggs were kept under controlled temperature in the handmade incubator built by the zoo.

"A few days ago, a zoo python laid 31 eggs. We collected the eggs and put them in our incubator under controlled temperature for 67 days. Three eggs got damaged but 28 of them hatched," said Shahadat Hossain Shuvo, deputy curator of Chattogram Zoo.

Explaining the reason for hatching the eggs in the handmade incubator, Shuvo said, "The eggs laid by pythons in their cages get damaged for one reason or another so we decided to build an incubator ourselves. We are excited to see it working."

Shuvo said the baby snakes will be kept in the incubator until their first skin shedding and after that they will be fed. The pythons will then be released into their natural habitat after consultation with the deputy commissioner.

Earlier in June 2019, for the first time, some 25 pythons were hatched in Chattogram Zoo's handmade incubator.

 

 

 

