Solidarity vs frustration: Quota reform thru lenses of commoners

I scoured through the city streets yesterday with my eyes and ears wide open.

The crowd surrounding me roared.

"I am not afraid as a woman. Without quota, we will still win the world."

"When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty."

"[We want to be] Qualified, not quota-fied."

These were some of the slogans being chanted by thousands of students who've been enforcing the Bangla-Blockade, in and around the city, protesting against one thing.

Unified, they call for a quota reform for government jobs.

As they take to the streets, the lives of the general public inevitably get impacted – a common ripple effect.

But do the commoners see eye to eye with the protesting students?

Bangla Blockade – All for one and one for all?

As I traversed the different streets, I came across a number of people.

All of them had been affected by the protest in one way or the other. Each had an opinion.

Akhtar-uz-Zaman, who was travelling from Savar to Kalampur, said, "The demand of the students is 100% justified. I myself was a victim of this quota discrimination. Many talented students are not getting jobs due to quota; many have even died by suicide. I want the quota to be abolished. That's why I am willing to walk five kilometres if necessary. Even so, let this discrimination be removed."

Saidur Rahman, another commuter going to Manikganj, said, "I am suffering but it does not seem to matter. I support this movement."

Not everyone feels the same.

Commuters find another way to get to their destination amid the Bangla Blockade yesterday. Photo: Nayem Ali

Private employee named Abul Hasan recounted the bitter experience of suffering due to the movement.

"I work in a private bank. One has to use this road almost every day for work. Not only today but a lot of time has been wasted due to agitation for the past few days. This system needs to be addressed," he said.

Businessman Muhammad Islam, who was going to his factory in Dhaka EPZ from the capital, also spoke about his woes.

On the way, he got stuck in Savar.

Regarding blocking the highway, Muhammad Islam told The Business Standard, "Even though the movement is logical, the common people are being harassed due to the road blockade. The government introduced this system, but only the government can abolish it. The government should come forward with a fair solution to this system."

At Matsha Bhaban, Haider Ali, a 55-year-old driver for a ride-sharing app, sat in his car, waiting for his next fare.

He had been there for about an hour.

Reflecting on the student protests, he said, "The students have a valid point, even though it's impacting my business. Today, I only made Tk600, which is less than my usual earnings, but it's worth it if it leads to positive changes."

While Haider reported a fall in income, for some the protests presented a business opportunity.

Money flows as protest grows

Over in Shahbagh, Shohag, a sherbet seller, was feeling more optimistic than usual yesterday.

"This blockade has actually given me a glimmer of hope. Normally, the authorities don't permit us to set up our vans here, but now we can. I usually earn around Tk400-500 a day, but in the last few days, I've managed to make Tk700."

For Shohag, the protests had created an unexpected opportunity to boost his income, turning what could have been a negative situation into a positive one.

The Bangla Blockade saw an increase in sales for many street vendors. Photo: Nayem Ali

Meanwhile, Mohammad Imran, a flag seller in Shonir Akhra, was experiencing a surge in sales. "Since morning, I've made Tk1,550, which is a huge jump from my usual Tk100-200 per day."

The heightened interest in flags, likely a symbol of solidarity with the protestors, had significantly boosted his business.

Rana, a street vendor selling cold water, had set up his stall in the middle of the Shahbagh intersection. He arrived at 11am and was already seeing impressive sales. "I've sold Tk1,600 worth of water so far. I'm optimistic that I'll sell even more today," he said.

A flag-seller eagerly awaits customers as demand for his product was driven up due to the Bangla Blockade yesterday. Photo: Nayem Ali

But it's not the same for all.

Abdul Kuddus, a flower shop owner at Shahbagh, sighed and said, "Sales are almost zero. Our main customers come by car to buy bouquets or place orders for events. With the protest, we can't sell our flowers, while vehicles can't even move."

Nur Uddin, a CNG driver near Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital, said, "I've only earned Tk800 so far. I need Tk1,200 for my CNG rent, and I've been waiting for customers for three hours with no luck."

The 2018 rounds of quota reform protests were called off when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the abolition of the system in April of the same year.

Although protestors had sought reformation, the PM said, "If we go for reforms [of the quota system], another group will come up after a few days and say 'we want further reforms'. This issue will keep coming if the quota system remains. But if it ceases to exist, there will be no problem. So, there's no need for a quota system."

A flower seller takes a nap. Not all businesses saw brisk sales as the blockade kept customers away.

The High Court, on 5 June, ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota for government jobs.

It also declared illegal that the circular issued on 4 October 2018 was cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

A protestor stands on a road during the Bangla Blockade yesterday. Photo: Nayem Ali

The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972 and was amended several times.

Since 1972, several public service reform committees and the Public Service Commission, the body that oversees government recruitment, objected to the policy.