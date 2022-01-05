Solar power plants in Pabna, Mymensingh get nod

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 10:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) has approved a proposal for setting up two solar power plants with a capacity of 120 MW at Muktagacha in Mymensingh and Ishwardi in Pabna.

The government will buy electricity from these two power plants at Tk8.12 per unit.

The committee approved the projects at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday, said Shamsul Arefin, additional secretary to the Cabinet Division. 

"On the proposal of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, a 70 MW (AC) grid-tied solar power plant will be set up in Ishwardi. A consortium of Dihan Green Energy Limited, HI Korea Limited and Pabna Solar Power Limited will jointly implement the project." 

The consortium signed a 20-year contract for the project that will cost Tk1,843 crore.

"A consortium of Total Eren of France, Norwegian Renewables Group of Norway and Urban Services Limited of Bangladesh has been awarded the contract to set up a 50 MW grid-tied solar power plant at Muktagacha. The total cost of the 20-year project is estimated at Tk1,315 crore," said  Shamsul Arefin.

The committee also extended a contract with Venture Energy Resources Limited regarding the 40 MW power plant in Bhola.  In the extended period, the government will purchase electricity from the gas-based rental power plant at Tk2.71 per unit, which was Tk2.79 earlier.

In addition to that, the committee has approved the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board's proposal to buy 32,400 poles for Tk31 crore. Each pole will cost Tk9,677. Castle Construction and Poles and Concrete Limited will supply the poles.  

The committee also approved a proposal of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to import 60,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser at Tk494 crore from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The cabinet committee also approved the BCIC's proposal to import 25,000 tonnes of rock phosphate at Tk81.49 crore through Desh Trading Corporation.

