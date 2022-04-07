Sohel Taj announces march towards Ganobhaban on 10 April

Tanjim Ahmed Sohel Taj, former state minister for Home Affairs, has announced a march towards Ganobhaban on Sunday (10 April) with a three-point demand.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, he demanded that 10 April, the day the first Bangladesh government was formed, be declared "Republic Day".

He said the state will have to observe 3 November, the Jail Killing Day, as the "National Mourning Day".

Thirdly, the names, contributions and biographies of all the civil and military organisers, directors, martyrs and freedom fighters of the great Liberation War including four national leaders should be included in the textbooks and syllabuses of all levels with due dignity and importance.

Sohel Taj said he would take position in front of the Parliament and start the march towards Ganobhaban at 4pm on Sunday.

"This is my own initiative. If any of you want to join, you can come. Or else, I will go alone - Joy Bangla," he wrote.