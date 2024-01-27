Software developers to play crucial roles in establishing SMART Bangladesh: Speakers

The software developers are the ones to play the crucial role in establishing SMART Bangladesh, said speakers at a seminar today (27 January).

Bangladesh Copyright Office organised the seminar titled "Role of Copyright Registration for Protecting Software Creators Interest". Where they said this.

Barrister ABM Hamidul Mishbah, founder of the Bangladesh IP Forum and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, delivered the keynote speech in the seminar, while the Registrar of Copyright Daud Miah, NDC, Deputy Registrar AKM Fazlul Haque and Convenor of BASIS IPR Committee Aminullah was the other speakers and dignitaries.

Barrister Mishbah, an expert in Intellectual Property Law, in his keynote speech, said, "Software developers are the ones to play the crucial role in establishing SMART Bangladesh as well as for Bangladesh's graduation from LDC to a developed country by 2026."

Over a hundred of software creators and entrepreneurs and BASIS Member Companies attended the seminar.

Mishbah further emphasiSed on the importance and benefits of copyright registration and copyright law by the software creators for protecting their innovation or intellectual property.

He underlined on the point that copyright registration certificate not only helps to establish ownership of the work created but also serves as a prima facie evidence in case of any dispute.

Mishbah highlighted that the foundation of SMART Bangladesh is going to be laid on a comprehensive infrastructure consisting of interoperability of Internet of Things (IOT), high power sensors, artificial intelligence (Ai), and high-speed internet connectivity. As a result, we must be careful enough to avoid use of any pirated or unauthorised software used in operating such SMART systems to be deployed for building SMART Bangladesh.

Software companies in Bangladesh may start leveraging methods of software licensing agreements and user subscription models for customers for achieving business growth and increased revenue from both the local and global market.

Registrar of Copyright Daud Miah, NDC while addressing the audience stated that Bangladesh Copyright Office is willing to extend their cooperation to the software creators' fraternity to help augmenting their business locally and globally, and is willing to play its role required for an integrated IPR enforcement system in Bangladesh.