Software developers to play crucial roles in establishing SMART Bangladesh: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Software developers to play crucial roles in establishing SMART Bangladesh: Speakers

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 09:32 pm
Software developers to play crucial roles in establishing SMART Bangladesh: Speakers

The software developers are the ones to play the crucial role in establishing SMART Bangladesh, said speakers at a seminar today (27 January).

Bangladesh Copyright Office organised the seminar titled "Role of Copyright Registration for Protecting Software Creators Interest". Where they said this.

Barrister ABM Hamidul Mishbah, founder of the Bangladesh IP Forum and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, delivered the keynote speech in the seminar, while the Registrar of Copyright Daud Miah, NDC, Deputy Registrar AKM Fazlul Haque and Convenor of BASIS IPR Committee Aminullah was the other speakers and dignitaries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barrister Mishbah, an expert in Intellectual Property Law, in his keynote speech, said, "Software developers are the ones to play the crucial role in establishing SMART Bangladesh as well as for Bangladesh's graduation from LDC to a developed country by 2026."

Over a hundred of software creators and entrepreneurs and BASIS Member Companies attended the seminar. 

Mishbah further emphasiSed on the importance and benefits of copyright registration and copyright law by the software creators for protecting their innovation or intellectual property.

He underlined on the point that copyright registration certificate not only helps to establish ownership of the work created but also serves as a prima facie evidence in case of any dispute. 

Mishbah highlighted that the foundation of SMART Bangladesh is going to be laid on a comprehensive infrastructure consisting of interoperability of Internet of Things (IOT), high power sensors, artificial intelligence (Ai), and high-speed internet connectivity. As a result, we must be careful enough to avoid use of any pirated or unauthorised software used in operating such SMART systems to be deployed for building SMART Bangladesh. 

Software companies in Bangladesh may start leveraging methods of software licensing agreements and user subscription models for customers for achieving business growth and increased revenue from both the local and global market. 

Registrar of Copyright Daud Miah, NDC while addressing the audience stated that Bangladesh Copyright Office is willing to extend their cooperation to the software creators' fraternity to help augmenting their business locally and globally, and is willing to play its role required for an integrated IPR enforcement system in Bangladesh.

software development / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

4h | In Focus
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

12h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

9h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

1h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

3h | Videos
I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

4h | Videos
World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

23m | Videos