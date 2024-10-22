Social Welfare Secretary Ismail sent on forced retirement

The government has sent Ministry of Social Welfare Secretary MD Ismail Hossain on forced retirement.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification today (22 October) in this regard, sending Ismail to retirement in the public interest as he completed 25 years of service.

The notification stated the action was taken under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, which allows the government to retire any government employee who has completed 25 years of service, at any time, without stating a reason.

Meanwhile in another notification, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Secretary of the Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury has been made officer on special duty (OSD).

Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, additional secretary and executive director of the Bangladesh Computer Council, has been promoted as the new secretary of the BPSC, the notification added.