Social Welfare Secretary Ismail sent on forced retirement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 07:50 pm

Related News

Social Welfare Secretary Ismail sent on forced retirement

Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, additional secretary and executive director of the Bangladesh Computer Council, has been promoted as the new secretary of the BPSC

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
Social Welfare Secretary Ismail sent on forced retirement

The government has sent Ministry of Social Welfare Secretary MD Ismail Hossain on forced retirement.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification today (22 October) in this regard, sending Ismail to retirement in the public interest as he completed 25 years of service.

The notification stated the action was taken under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, which allows the government to retire any government employee who has completed 25 years of service, at any time, without stating a reason.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile in another notification, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Secretary of the Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury has been made officer on special duty (OSD).

Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, additional secretary and executive director of the Bangladesh Computer Council, has been promoted as the new secretary of the BPSC, the notification added.

Ministry of Public Administration / ministry of social welfare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

21m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

1h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

2h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos