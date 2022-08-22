66 organisations stand beside tea pickers over wage hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:28 pm

The Social Resistance Committee (platform of 66 Women, Human Rights and Development Organisations) has expressed solidarity with the movement of tea garden workers demanding an increase in the wages.

"We know that most of the workers in tea gardensare women. Tea workers have been suffering from various discriminations and deprivations including low wages for a long time," reads a press statement published on Monday (22 August).

"They are living a miserable life depending on a minimum wage of Tk120 per day. The Social Resistance Committee is expressing solidarity with the protest of tea workers demanding an increase in wage", adds the release.

The Social Resistance Committee calls on the relevant departments of the government and the tea state owners to take necessary steps to determine a minimum wage suitable for living in the present day and to ensure other necessary facilities including health, and education.

