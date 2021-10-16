‘Social Justice Parliamentary Caucus’ formed with 20 MPs

Bangladesh

TBS report
16 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 08:37 pm

Related News

‘Social Justice Parliamentary Caucus’ formed with 20 MPs

They stressed eliminating employment barriers and accommodating differences to provide equitable opportunities in employment

TBS report
16 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 08:37 pm
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

To ensure social justice for all, 20 members of parliament formed a 'social justice parliamentary caucus' joining a policy conclave in Cox's Bazar from 10 to 13 October. 

They joined the conclave in order to carrying the campaign forward with an agenda: "equality and justice — political, economic and social — for all citizens". 

At the conclave, they discussed the initiatives that needs to be taken to ensure social justice in the coming years, specifically highlighting the areas of employment, skills and social inclusion as key to ensure social justice.

The members of parliament also demanded alternatives to the traditional brick kilns not only cause environmental pollution but create income and employment inequality also throughout the country.

They asked for climate justice by highlighting the necessity of sustainable embankment, particularly to stop the river erosions and protect the livelihood and employment of the poor people. They also talked about eliminating employment barriers and accommodating differences to provide equitable opportunities in employment. 

They urged the authorities concerned to update the curriculum of the technical training centers (TTCs), keeping in mind the changing nature of the demography, particularly the new trends emerging in the Middle-east and other countries.

Moreover, they thanked prime minister for her memorable contribution during quota movement. 

The parliamentary caucus on social justice was chaired by Anwarul Abedin Khan MP while Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah MP attended as the chief advisor. Institute of Informatics and Development (IID) remained the secretariat of the proposed parliamentary caucus on social justice. The parliamentarians who joined the policy conclave also included Ahsan Adelur Rahman MP, Gloria Jharna Sarker MP, Shafiqul Islam Shimul MP, Shameem Haider Patwary MP, Rana Mohammad Sohail MP, Md Sanowar Hossain MP, Shamsun Nahar MP, Mohd Salim Uddin Tarafder MP, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury MP, Tanvir Shakil Joy MP, Anwar Hossain Helal MP, Moazzem Hossain Ratan MP, Asheq Ullah Rafiq MP and former MP Mahjabeen Khaled.

Top News

Bangladesh / Parliament / Social Justice Parliamentary Caucus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025