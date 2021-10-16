‘Social Justice Parliamentary Caucus’ formed with 20 MPs

To ensure social justice for all, 20 members of parliament formed a 'social justice parliamentary caucus' joining a policy conclave in Cox's Bazar from 10 to 13 October.

They joined the conclave in order to carrying the campaign forward with an agenda: "equality and justice — political, economic and social — for all citizens".

At the conclave, they discussed the initiatives that needs to be taken to ensure social justice in the coming years, specifically highlighting the areas of employment, skills and social inclusion as key to ensure social justice.

The members of parliament also demanded alternatives to the traditional brick kilns not only cause environmental pollution but create income and employment inequality also throughout the country.

They asked for climate justice by highlighting the necessity of sustainable embankment, particularly to stop the river erosions and protect the livelihood and employment of the poor people. They also talked about eliminating employment barriers and accommodating differences to provide equitable opportunities in employment.

They urged the authorities concerned to update the curriculum of the technical training centers (TTCs), keeping in mind the changing nature of the demography, particularly the new trends emerging in the Middle-east and other countries.

Moreover, they thanked prime minister for her memorable contribution during quota movement.

The parliamentary caucus on social justice was chaired by Anwarul Abedin Khan MP while Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah MP attended as the chief advisor. Institute of Informatics and Development (IID) remained the secretariat of the proposed parliamentary caucus on social justice. The parliamentarians who joined the policy conclave also included Ahsan Adelur Rahman MP, Gloria Jharna Sarker MP, Shafiqul Islam Shimul MP, Shameem Haider Patwary MP, Rana Mohammad Sohail MP, Md Sanowar Hossain MP, Shamsun Nahar MP, Mohd Salim Uddin Tarafder MP, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury MP, Tanvir Shakil Joy MP, Anwar Hossain Helal MP, Moazzem Hossain Ratan MP, Asheq Ullah Rafiq MP and former MP Mahjabeen Khaled.