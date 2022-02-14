Smugglers caught with 3.8kg gold near Benapole port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:47 pm

Related News

Smugglers caught with 3.8kg gold near Benapole port

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:47 pm
Smugglers caught with 3.8kg gold near Benapole port

 

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested two gold smugglers from Putkhali border in Jashore along with 20 gold bars weighing 3.891 kg (333.590 lbs) worth about Tk2.5 crore.

The BGB's Khulna Battalion (21 BGB) on Monday learned that a large consignment of gold could be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Putkhali border.

On information, a patrol team of Putkhali BOP led by Lt Col Mohammad Manzur-e-Elahi conducted a search in Balunda Keshtopur village near Benapole port.

During the drive, BGB patrol team detained two people - Md Liton Hossain, 25, and Md Hafizur Rahman, 28, both from Putkhali village - with 20 gold bars, a motorcycle, three mobile phones and cash Tk6,390.

The arrested smugglers are in the process of being handed over to the Benapole Port police station and the gold bars are being deposited in the treasury.

smuggling / Gold bars / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

1h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

2h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

2h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

25m | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

25m | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

30m | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director