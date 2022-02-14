Smugglers caught with 3.8kg gold near Benapole port

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested two gold smugglers from Putkhali border in Jashore along with 20 gold bars weighing 3.891 kg (333.590 lbs) worth about Tk2.5 crore.

The BGB's Khulna Battalion (21 BGB) on Monday learned that a large consignment of gold could be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Putkhali border.

On information, a patrol team of Putkhali BOP led by Lt Col Mohammad Manzur-e-Elahi conducted a search in Balunda Keshtopur village near Benapole port.

During the drive, BGB patrol team detained two people - Md Liton Hossain, 25, and Md Hafizur Rahman, 28, both from Putkhali village - with 20 gold bars, a motorcycle, three mobile phones and cash Tk6,390.

The arrested smugglers are in the process of being handed over to the Benapole Port police station and the gold bars are being deposited in the treasury.