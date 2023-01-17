Smoking zones to be removed from all airports

State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali on Tuesday told parliament that the government will take measures to remove all the smoking zones at all the airports as part of its goal to build a tobacco-free country by 2040.

"Necessary measures will be taken for removal of all designated places for smoking at all the airports of the country," the junior minister said in reply to a question from Awami League MP Habibe Millat.

In a scripted answer, the state minister also said the government has taken initiatives to make residential rooms of hotels and motels completely free from smoking in phases.

Mahbub Ali said there are separate rooms for smokers inside the terminal buildings of international airports in a bid to save nonsmokers including women, and children from passive smoking.

In reply to a question from another ruling party lawmaker Didarul Alam, the state minister said nine travel agents of Biman Bangladesh Airlines owe over Tk10.92 crore to the national flag carrier.

However, all the travel agents except for Kuka Travel Pvt Ltd have already declared bankruptcy.

The state minister said the travel agents are: Kolkata based Kuka Travel Pvt Ltd (owes 17,44,421 Indian rupee to Biman), Kuala Lumpur based Tara Tours and Travels (84,721 Malaysian ringgit), London-based New Link (1,35,651 UK pound), United Travels (2,59,152 UK pound), Bashundhara (17,282 UK pound), Neel Akasa (43,881 UK pound), Kushiara Travels (3,21,398 UK Pound), KMC Travels (31,680 UK pound) and HAC Travels (17,443 UK pound).