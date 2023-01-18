SMEs to suffer more due to gas price hike

Bangladesh

Jasim Uddin
18 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 12:04 am

Related News

SMEs to suffer more due to gas price hike

Jasim Uddin
18 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 12:04 am
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The cost of production in small, medium and cottage industries will jump overnight as the gas price was suddenly hiked without holding any public hearing. Consequently, the consumers will have to pay more for the goods than before, said business leaders.

The gas price was increased the most for the small and cottage industries – from Tk10.78 to Tk30 per cubic metre – a 178% jump. For the medium industries, it jumped from Tk11.78 to Tk30 per cubic metre – a 155% increase.

Entrepreneurs yesterday told The Business Standard that the local economy will face more inflationary stress due to the gas price hike as it will drive up the prices of nearly everything.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, a former president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will suffer more for the gas price hike as it is different from the export oriented industries.

He said the price hike will worsen the inflation situation, affecting all the sectors as well as individuals, because entrepreneurs will pass their additional cost to consumers.

Kutubuddin Ahmed feared that the prices of commodities including rice, oil, lentil, wheat and flour would jump in the local market as a result of the gas price hike. 

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sameer Sattar told TBS, "The government had to increase the gas prices due to unavoidable reasons. It is a good thing that the price hike will not have any immediate impact on households, agriculture and fertiliser sectors as the hike is not applied to them."

"However, the move will impact industries, regardless of their size, as they may lose their competitive edge due to the jump in their cost of production," said Sameer Sattar.

"When we were recovering from Covid-19 pandemic's effects, the Russia-Ukraine war created further uncertainty in the global economy, therefore any type of additional cost will create a burden for the private sector," he added.

Shams Mahmud, a former president of DCCI said, "Internal economy will face more inflationary stress as prices of nearly everything will increase. On top of that VAT will be collected.

"Also we understand the government cannot give us subsidies forever. But we have not yet seen any long term road map for energy price increase so that we can plan better for future shocks."

Shams Mahmud further said, "We see no government drive against illegal gas and electricity connections and measures to improve the efficiency of state-owned gas-fueled power plants. This will have a detrimental effect of foreign direct investment and private sector credit growth."

Lastly, the gas price hike is contradictory in nature because there is already a moratorium on loan repayments for businesses which are struggling to make repayments. So increasing gas prices now will have more negative impacts on the financial sector, added Shams Mahmud.

SME / gas price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

15h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

15h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

15h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

7h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

8h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC