SMEs play a crucial role in reducing poverty, driving economic growth in Bangladesh: Oxfam

The SME Foundation and Oxfam in Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering SMEs, promoting the business ecosystem, enhancing financial inclusion, and bolstering Bangladesh's Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) sector.

The SME sector comprises 90% of all enterprises in the country.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) estimates that 7.8 million SMEs in Bangladesh represent 25% of the total labour force and 80% of industry employment. The MoU, signed at the SME Foundation in Dhaka, signifies a crucial step towards improving business support services and entrepreneurship development programmes for SMEs.

Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of SME Foundation, expressed optimism about the partnership.

"This MoU marks a significant step forward in our mission to support the growth and sustainability of SMEs in Bangladesh. By working with Oxfam, we will provide comprehensive support to SMEs, helping them overcome financial barriers and achieve long-term success," he said.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both organisations to provide essential awareness and skills on entrepreneurial business and financial management, digital and physical market integration, and access to financial resources, particularly for SMEs in the incubation and growth stages.

A key focus of the initiative is to enhance SMEs' transparency and traceability, making them more attractive to commercial lenders. The partnership aims to support and pilot youth-inclusive financial business models, utilising the SME Foundation's network with pioneering lenders to facilitate financial integration for targeted populations.

For instance, the SME Foundation's Incubation and Acceleration Programme, with centers in Dhaka and Chattogram, will collaborate with Oxfam's Social Incubation and Acceleration Programme to help young innovators pursue entrepreneurial careers and foster a new generation of business leaders.

Ashish Damle, Country Director of Oxfam in Bangladesh, emphasised the critical role of SMEs in economic development. "SMEs play a crucial role in reducing poverty and driving economic growth in Bangladesh. Through this partnership, we aim to create an enabling environment for SMEs, particularly those led by young entrepreneurs, women, and marginalised communities. Our joint efforts will contribute to a more inclusive and resilient economy," he stated.

Recognising the financial challenges faced by SMEs, the partnership will work to connect financial institutions (FIs) with SMEs using alternative credit scores and market linkages to extend affordable and adequate credit to deserving clients.

The collaboration will also focus on strengthening business support services, piloting youth-inclusive financial models, advocating for better SME funding policies, and enhancing connections between FIs and SMEs.

Despite Bangladesh's progress in poverty reduction and economic growth, many, particularly in rural areas, remain below the poverty line. SMEs have the potential to drive economic development and improve livelihoods. The SME Foundation and Oxfam aim to support SMEs and address their challenges to foster sustainable and inclusive growth