SME Foundation initiatives supporting leather entrepreneurs, businesses 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 August, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 02:39 pm

The SME Foundation is supporting the development and growth of leather entrepreneurs and businesses. 

Of the recognised 177 clusters of different businesses, the foundation, on Tuesday, arranged a meeting with those involved in the leather industry in Hazaribagh, Dhaka.

A delegation of the foundation, led by its Chairman Dr Md Masudur Rahman, met and interacted with the leather product manufacturers and entrepreneurs.

More than 400 shops, showrooms and small leather goods factories have been set up in various locations in Hazaribagh and adjacent areas, according to an SME Foundation press release issued on Wednesday.  

Export quality shoes, bags, and corporate leather products are being manufactured and sold in and from these establishments, both in local and international markets, with an annual turnover of some Tk50-60 crores.

The initiatives taken by the SME Foundation for the development of the leather industry include – regular views exchange meetings with similar businesses, facilitating participation in expos and fairs at home and abroad and low-interest loans.
 

