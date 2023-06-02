SME Financing fair starts in Ctg tomorrow

The three-day SME Financing Fair-2023 is starting on Saturday in Chattogram.

In a press conference at a hotel in the port city on Friday, the organisers said 25 public and private banks and financial institutions will participate in the fair. There will also be 25 stalls of SME entrepreneurs.

"Entrepreneurs can get advice and have discussions with bank officials on small and medium enterprises, banking, and credit at the fair. Apart from that, entrepreneurs will get instant decisions on easy ways, procedures, and related issues of getting loans," said Md Nazeem Hasan Satter, general manager of the SME Foundation, at the briefing.

SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman will be present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the fair at Kazi Deuristh International Convention Center in the city.

The fair will remain open from 10.30am to 8pm on the first day, from 10am to 8pm on the following two days.

Chattogram Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Abida Sultana, and its members Chowdhury Jubaira Saki Gypsy, and Setara Rahman, among others, were present at the press conference.