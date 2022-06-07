Smart Group shuts hydrogen peroxide factory on public demand

Bangladesh

UNB
07 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

Smart Group shuts hydrogen peroxide factory on public demand

The factory, located at South Pahratali of Hathazari upazila in Chattogram, is run by Al-Razi Chemical Complex Ltd, a sister concern of Smart Group

UNB
07 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:52 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A hydrogen peroxide factory run by Smart Group, the owner of BM container depot where a weekend fire killed 41 people, has been shut down following protests by local residents and leaders.

The factory, located at South Pahratali of Hathazari upazila in Chattogram, is run by Al-Razi Chemical Complex Ltd, a sister concern of Smart Group, now under public scrutiny after the massive blaze.

The fire that erupted on Saturday night is being blamed on the hydrogen peroxide-carrying containers kept at the depot amid allegations of lax security measures.

Mobin Hossain Khan, manager admin of Al-Razi Chemical Complex Ltd on Tuesday said complying with the demands of local people and leaders the factory will refrain from releasing any consignment until the government completes a probe into the fire and explosions.

Locals living near the factory demanded its closure fearing a disaster even bigger than the depot fire, said Monjurl Alam Chowdhury, a local Awami League leader.

Chowdhury along with Jafar Alam, a former commissioner of South Pahartali Ward-1, and some locals met the manager admin, and Ibrahim Khalil, general manager of the Al-Razi Complex, on Monday afternoon to voice their fears.

"We have requested the authorities to suspend the production and delivery of hydrogen peroxide from the factory until the investigation into the depot fire completes.

"We will not have any objection if it is produced here following proper safety protocols and government guidelines," said Chowdhury.

Hydrogen peroxide from this factory was kept at the BM Container Depot which was suspected to be turned into a death trap when the fire started on Saturday night which also left some 200 people injured.

Apart from hydrogen peroxide, PVC pipe, PVC door and other materials are produced in the Al-Razi Chemical Complex built across three acres of land at the foot of hills in the Thandachhari area in 2019.

Top News

Bangladesh / BM Container Depot Fire / Smart Group / hydrogen peroxide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

13m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata