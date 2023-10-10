Slow policy implementation hampers addressing mental health problems

Mental health problems are on the rise among individuals in the country, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with dengue outbreaks and rising inflation, according to health experts.

A concerning trend is the rising incidence of suicide, especially among children and adolescents, which is a reminder of the urgency of addressing mental health issues, they say.

Despite the formulation of a mental health policy in 2022 aimed at enhancing mental healthcare services, its implementation has been marked by slow progress.

Amid the mounting mental health challenges, health experts have called for expediting the implementation of this policy to address these urgent concerns.

Professor Dr Waziul Alam Chowdhury, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, said, "Despite the passing of the National Mental Health Policy last year, crucial guidelines have yet to be formulated. Bureaucratic complications further hinder progress in this regard."

One alarming aspect is 92% of those in need of mental health support are not seeking treatment. Many are unaware that medical college hospitals offer advanced treatment for various mental health issues.

Furthermore, accessibility to psychiatric treatment at the district level remains limited.

According to the policy, the number of mental health professionals in the country falls far short of the demand. There are 0.13 psychiatrists and 0.01 other specialist physicians per 100,000 people. Besides, 0.87 mental health nurses, and 0.12 psychologists and other professional mental health workers.

If the policy is implemented, it will ensure the active participation of registered and qualified mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counselling psychologists, psychotherapists, and psychiatric nurses, in both rural and urban areas at every stage of the mental health service delivery.

According to the National Mental Health Survey 2018-19, approximately 18% of adults and 13% of adolescents in the country are affected by various forms of mental disorders.

At least 361 students died by suicide in Bangladesh in the first eight months of this year, compared to 532 cases in the previous year. In 2021, 101 students took their own lives, according to a survey of Aachol Foundation.

Implementation of the policy will pave the way for incorporating mental health education into the general health education curriculum, with health workers responsible for its dissemination.

It also states that the inclusion of mental health promotion will be ensured for children and inmates in settings such as schools, orphanages, Shishu Pallis, juvenile correctional centres and prisons.

The policy also includes the implementation of a national suicide prevention strategy, involving all relevant stakeholders.

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor at the National Institute of Mental Health, told The Business Standard that while there exists a mental health policy, the primary hurdle lies in its effective implementation.

"Tackling mental health issues necessitates the development of distinct operational plans. There is a lack of dedicated human resources and the establishment of a separate governance structure. So the measures outlined in the policy have yet to be implemented."

It is now crucial to implement the mental health policy as a critical step toward resolving mental health problems, he added.